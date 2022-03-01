Colton Underwood engaged to Jordan C. Brown: ‘Starting 2022 off with my best friend’

Colton Underwood and his partner, political strategist and fundraiser Jordan C. Brown, are engaged after less than a year of dating. “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the Bachelor star told People on Monday. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Underwood, 30, and Brown, 39, were first linked as a couple last September. They were spotted together in Hawaii several months after he had completed filming for his reality series, Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, which documented his struggle with self-acceptance before he publicly came out in April 2021. Underwood, a former professional football player, told People, “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”

