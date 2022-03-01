ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton Underwood engaged to Jordan C. Brown: ‘Starting 2022 off with my best friend’

fox40jackson.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColton Underwood is engaged. The “Bachelor” alum confirmed the news on Monday. People magazine reported that Underwood, 30, is engaged to political strategist Jordan C. Brown. “After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature,” Underwood...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

StyleCaster

Colton Underwood Is Engaged to His Boyfriend 2 Years After Breaking Up With His ‘Bachelor’ Winner

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
TheDailyBeast

Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Gets Engaged After Coming Out

Colton Underwood and his partner, political strategist and fundraiser Jordan C. Brown, are engaged after less than a year of dating. “I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life,” the Bachelor star told People on Monday. “Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible.” Underwood, 30, and Brown, 39, were first linked as a couple last September. They were spotted together in Hawaii several months after he had completed filming for his reality series, Netflix’s Coming Out Colton, which documented his struggle with self-acceptance before he publicly came out in April 2021. Underwood, a former professional football player, told People, “I was struggling with my sexuality but I had such a level of fear over being gay. Now that I’ve been out to myself for a year, it’s the healthiest and happiest I’ve ever felt. And there is nothing I would ever want to be but gay.”
RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon Blasted For Saying James Harden Has ‘Fried Chicken Grease, Watermelon’ In His Beard

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s “Green-Eyed Bandits” are under fire on social media for comparing James Harden’s beard to every Black stereotype in the book. RHOP stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon are real-life best friends who share their friendship on the hit reality show and their podcast “Reasonably Shady.” They’re known for stirring the pot on Bravo, but their latest “shady” banter on NBA player James Harden didn’t fly too well among listeners.
NBA
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

'Today' Show Co-Host Returns to Set After Husband's Death

After more than a year away from the Today show, contributor Bobbie Thomas made her return to the popular NBC morning show on Thursday following her husband's death. Thomas joined fellow Today co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in Studio 1A for the third hour of Today, marking her first time stepping foot in the studio since the death of her husband, Michael Marion, who passed away in December 2020 at the age of 42.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
Page Six

Kris Jenner is so rich that she has an entire room for dishes

Kris Jenner has a room in her home dedicated to fine china — because of course she does. The Kardashian family matriarch, who has an estimated net worth of $170 million, is evidently a fan of the finer things in life, as she revealed Monday that her dish collection includes a $598 Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 Gucci teapot and a $460 Hermes plate.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Defends Offset's Questionable Outfit

Recently, Cardi B and Offset's relationship has been going swimmingly. While they have had their share of ups and downs, the couple seems to have each other's back nowadays. When it comes to gifts, the duo goes all out for one another, especially when it comes to fashion. For Valentine's Day last month, Offset gifted Cardi Chanel bags and an expensive Audemar watch, highlighting is elite style.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Becoming Officially Single By Going On A Date With Pete Davidson, 'Furious' Over Kanye's Threatening Music Video

Kim Kardashian is celebrating becoming legally single from Kanye West by reportedly taking Pete Davidson on a romantic date night in Beverly Hills. Kim, who is reported to be "furious" with Kanye after his disturbing music video release depicting Davidson being buried alive, has removed the name West from all of her socials and is ready to be seen publicly romantic with her arm candy comedian.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Academy of Country Music Awards 2022: What to know about the award show

One of country music’s biggest nights is here: the Academy of Country Music Awards. The award show will air from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Monday. Ahead of the star-studded evening filled with your favorite country music artists, here’s everything you need to know about the show.
MUSIC
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

