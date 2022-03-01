EURJPY Recovers the Gap, But Negative Risks Not Faded Yet

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) outperformed my expectations in Q4 2021 and despite operational headwinds into 2022 I think the recent correction creates a buying opportunity, albeit with a number of near-term risks such as the French presidential and parliamentary elections this year. What's more, Societe Generale has lagged performance at the other distressed group in the European banking space, namely German banks, with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) and Deutsche bank (DB) gaining 37.7% and 23%, respectively, in just 50 calendar days. Obviously, such strong gains create a very high risk of a near-term correction in the whole banking space, which should ultimately end up being a buying opportunity, with the caveat that clearly the easy gains are already behind us and investors should start looking for alternatives. Nevertheless, until something more compelling comes up, buybacks and undemanding valuations should create an acceptable risk-return opportunity for European banks and Societe Generale in particular.

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO