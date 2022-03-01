ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EURJPY Recovers the Gap, But Negative Risks Not Faded Yet

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURJPY ended Monday in the green, recovering the negative gap and is now challenging the 129.00 psychological level. The pair has been in a descending movement in the short-term timeframe after the pullback of the 133.15 resistance level, but in the broader picture the price has...

www.actionforex.com

BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

Oil and gas stocks surge as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends crude futures to multiyear high

Shares of oil and gas companies traded broadly higher Thursday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent crude oil futures to multiyear highs. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF rallied 2.6% in premarket trading, with all 21 of its equity components trading higher. The biggest gainers were shares of Marathon Oil Corp. , which ran up 4.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp. , which climbed 4.1%. Among other more-active components, shares of Chevron Corp. hiked up 3.6%, Exxon Mobil Corp. advanced 1.7% and Halliburton Co. rose 2.4%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures surged 6.8% to the highest levels seen since August 2014, and natural gas futures jumped 5.3%, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 2.6% toward a nine-month low.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ABC Action News

Oil prices are surging

Oil markets roiled by war and uncertainty make for higher prices at the pump. "It really affects me... from where I come, from home to go to work, it's a long distance," said Stephanie Humphrey, adding that higher fuel costs are biting her budget. "Yeah, it's affecting my budget. I...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Societe Generale: Sum Of The Parts And Fading Risks Point To A Strong H2 2022

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) outperformed my expectations in Q4 2021 and despite operational headwinds into 2022 I think the recent correction creates a buying opportunity, albeit with a number of near-term risks such as the French presidential and parliamentary elections this year. What's more, Societe Generale has lagged performance at the other distressed group in the European banking space, namely German banks, with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) and Deutsche bank (DB) gaining 37.7% and 23%, respectively, in just 50 calendar days. Obviously, such strong gains create a very high risk of a near-term correction in the whole banking space, which should ultimately end up being a buying opportunity, with the caveat that clearly the easy gains are already behind us and investors should start looking for alternatives. Nevertheless, until something more compelling comes up, buybacks and undemanding valuations should create an acceptable risk-return opportunity for European banks and Societe Generale in particular.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fade The Fear

Gold and crude oil gave up their gains last week in a classic case of "sell the news, buy the rumour" With geopolitical tensions dominating the news headlines, there has understandably been a lot of fear and anxiety in the markets. That said, what we saw last week was a classic case of "sell the news, buy the rumour".
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

COMEX Gold And Silver Prices

The ongoing crisis in Ukraine is building a "war premium" into the price of COMEX gold, and this premium will persist for as long as the conflict continues. As anyone who has watched the precious metals for any amount of time will tell you, price rallies on geopolitical concerns rarely hold. The same might be true today. However, do not make the mistake of thinking that the current rally in gold and silver is based solely upon geopolitics. There's a lot more going on at present, and those drivers will persist regardless of the outcome of the Ukraine Crisis.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Bank of England survey shows record business inflation expectations

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses expect prices to rise by the most over the next 12 months since at least 2017 and they reported growing recruitment difficulties, a monthly survey by the Bank of England showed on Thursday. Businesses surveyed in February expected inflation in 12 months’ time to be...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

2-year Treasury yield falls to lowest in almost three weeks as expectations fade for half-point hike by Fed in March

The 2-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD02Y, 1.468% is leading Monday's broad-based decline in rates as expectations fade for a half-point rate hike by the Fed in March. The short-dated yield fell 14 basis points to 1.45%, the lowest in almost three weeks, as the chances of an aggressive start to the Fed's rate-hike campaign dropped to 8.5%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Investors are assessing the latest sanctions against Russia, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Euro zone inflation soars to new high, intensifying ECB dilemma

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation soared to another record high last month, intensifying a policy dilemma for the European Central Bank, which must convey a sense of calm amid war-related market turmoil but also respond to mounting price pressures. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Policymakers Saw Rate Hike Drawing Closer in February

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymakers meeting last month agreed that the first interest rate hike in more than a decade was drawing closer as inflation showed signs of taking hold, the accounts of their Feb. 3 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB had been preparing for gradually turning...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Citigroup Hikes U.S. Equities to 'Overweight', Sees Demand for Growth Stocks

(Reuters) - Citigroup upgraded U.S. equities to "overweight" rating on Thursday on analysts' expectations of a revival in appetite for growth stocks due to a sharp drop in bond yields following the Ukraine-Russia crisis. Bond yields plunged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week ramped up the prospects of inflationary...
STOCKS

