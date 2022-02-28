ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact of 5-HT7 receptor inverse agonism of lurasidone on monoaminergic tripartite synaptic transmission and pathophysiology of lower risk of weight gain.

 5 days ago

A part of atypical antipsychotics exert mood-stabilising effects via modulation of various monoamine receptors and intracellular signalling. Recent pharmacodynamic studies suggested that tripartite-synaptic transmission can be involved in pathophysiology of mood-disorders, schizophrenia, their associated cognitive impairments, and several adverse-reactions to atypical antipsychotics. Therefore, to explore mechanisms underlying antidepressive mood-stabilising and antipsychotic...

