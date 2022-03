The mechanisms of oceanic animal migration remain enigmatic. Adult Japanese eels start their long-distance oceanic migration from coastal areas to breed near the West Mariana Ridge. We tracked acoustically tagged eels released in the Kuroshio Current (KC) area near Japan (five silver-phase eels, three of which had impaired swim bladders) and a tropical/subtropical (TS) area near/in the spawning area (two yellow-phase and three silver-phase eels). We analyzed their active swimming and transport by water currents. The strong flow of the KC dominated the eels' movements in the north, and TS area; their swimming influenced their movements. In the KC area, greater distances were covered at night than during the day, because eels swam in shallower layers with strong currents at night. Three and one eel in the TS and KC area in the upper 400 m showed counterclockwise and clockwise movements around the time of solar culmination, respectively. The meta-analysis showed that eels released at middle latitudes (20°"“34° N) generally swam southward through currents, whereas those released at low latitudes (12°"“13° N) generally swam northward through currents. Our study suggests the influence of the surrounding current and a potential effect of solar cues on the movements of Japanese eels.

