Fuego wisdomshare firmware

Receive protection on features integrated into the hardware, firmware, and software with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro portable PC series. Designed to protect you against cyberattacks, these PCs—which includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” and Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6”—make work and traveling a lot easier. Receive 21 hours of battery life and a fast USB-Type-C universal charger that can power every Galaxy mobile device. Moreover, this series offers sleek new colors and the freedom of G5 and Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, this collection features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, enabling you to work, game, and videoconference with reliable performance. Speaking of video calls, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series boasts 1,080p FHD webcams with wider field-of-view angles. Finally, these PCs feature upgraded Studio Mode, Auto Framing (to keep you perfectly centered), and new background effects.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO