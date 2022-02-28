ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuego wisdomshare firmware

xda-developers
 3 days ago

Hello, my android tv is Fuego 32el610andtv the...

forum.xda-developers.com

Gadget Flow

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series feature hardware, firmware, & software to boost protection

Receive protection on features integrated into the hardware, firmware, and software with the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro portable PC series. Designed to protect you against cyberattacks, these PCs—which includes the Galaxy Book2 Pro 13.3” and Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6”—make work and traveling a lot easier. Receive 21 hours of battery life and a fast USB-Type-C universal charger that can power every Galaxy mobile device. Moreover, this series offers sleek new colors and the freedom of G5 and Wi-Fi connectivity. Additionally, this collection features 12th Gen Intel Core processors, enabling you to work, game, and videoconference with reliable performance. Speaking of video calls, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro series boasts 1,080p FHD webcams with wider field-of-view angles. Finally, these PCs feature upgraded Studio Mode, Auto Framing (to keep you perfectly centered), and new background effects.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Addressing The Next Front In Cybersecurity: Enterprise Firmware

Steve Piper, CISSP, is an information security author, researcher, instructor, and analyst and is the Founder and CEO of CyberEdge Group. It's 2022. Do you know where your firmware is? Or what's in it?. Enterprise firmware has long been ignored by the security industry. However, it's not been ignored by...
SOFTWARE
inputmag.com

Valve issues fix to Steam Deck stick drift with new firmware patch

Last week, Valve’s highly anticipated Steam Deck was launched and we’ve already been treated to videos showing Gabe Newell, the company’s president, hand-delivering some of the orders to commemorate the moment. As with any big release though, some issues have also been making their way out there as well — a few Steam Deck users have reportedly suffered from joystick drift and have taken to Reddit, to demonstrate the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES

