Richard Swerdlow: Looking Back

By Richard Swerdlow
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking through old photos, Richard Swerdlow has his ‘You don’t know what you’ve got till its gone’ moment. In this era of camera phones, I don't love seeing photos of myself. It's so easy to focus on flaws. So I was surprised the other day,...

Photographer Brett Stanley Makes Beautiful Magic Happen Underwater

“Props like couches are weighted down to make them sink, but they can be a pain in the ass – with one mattress needing almost 100 pounds before it started to sink,” says photographer Brett Stanley to us in an interview. “Most of the time I’m gutting furniture to remove all the foam and float stuff to make it easier – but they also tend to leach loads of dirt and color into the water as well, so by the time the set is dressed the water can be pretty murky.” Brett’s work was featured on our site before with his friend Christina Ren. And where most others might sit and composite all day, Brett works to build the sets himself for his surreal photos.
Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
Big Love: Much Love for the African Diaspora

Karen and Malik Seneferu have a love grounded in art, community and the African Diaspora. Oakland's Karen Seneferu is a revered visual artist and the co-founder of The Black Woman is God exhibition series. San Francisco's Malik Seneferu is a celebrated visual artist, whose recent project, "Clear The Air" takes over a fence of the Southeast Treatment Plant in the Bay View -- the same community where he was raised. As a team, their works are numerous and their influence is immeasurable. Often seen in the community dressed to a T, even when splotched with paint from working on their latest creations, they exemplify powerful Black love.
Cozy mysteries for winter reading

Chilly winter weather brings many of us to our couches, warm beverage in hand, to relax and lose ourselves in a good story. It’s a perfect time of year to read stories that feel comfortable, and a favorite of many readers is the “cozy mystery.”. Cozy mysteries offer...
The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
‘Wings’ Actress Farrah Forke Dead at 54

“Wings” actress Farrah Forke has died at the age of 54. A family friend told Variety that Forke lost her battle to cancer on February 25. Forke starred on two seasons of “Wings” (1992-1995), on which she played Alex Lambert, a helicopter pilot and love interest for the characters of both Tim Daly and Steven Weber.
The Real-Life New York City Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the newly-constructed Fifth Avenue home of the new-money Mr and Mrs Russell is a subject of fascination for the old money set. And not in a good way: with its European-style architecture (the standard at the time for fashionable families was the classic brownstone), ornate interiors and, well, gargantuan size, the home seemed gauche rather than genteel. When Mrs Russell introduces herself to high-society lady Mrs Fane at a charity event, she states her address. “Oh,” Mrs Fane replies.“That new house we’ve all been talking about.”
Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
The Gilded Age mishandles Black representation

When it comes to inclusion and diversity, The Gilded Age is leaps and bounds ahead of some of its period-drama predecessors. It's no Bridgerton, which boasts a multicultural society, where diversity of ethnicity seems as commonplace as a high-society ball. Even so, it's refreshing to see a Black character treated as integral to the storyline outside of a supporting role.
Groups to celebrate Black history and culture

Through a set of famous paintings, Lynne Haines discovered a wealth of Black history unknown to her about the area. In December, Haines went to an art show in Mount Dora, where she saw paintings created by one of the Highwaymen, a group of Black artists who painted various Florida landscapes beginning in the 1950s.
‘If Cities Could Dance’ is Back! Watch the Season 5 Trailer

KQED’s Webby Award-winning video series If Cities Could Dance is back for Season 5, premiering Wednesday, March 2. The series travels across the country and collaborates with local filmmakers to showcase artists who celebrate, add to and transform their city’s cultural traditions through dance. In each episode, dancers...
'All My Rage': A Story of Love, Loss and Forgiveness in the Mojave Desert

Tahir is the bestselling author of the young adult fantasy series "An Ember in the Ashes", which features a young woman of color hero fighting back against an oppressive empire. In contrast to her fantasy novels, Tahir mines her own experiences in her most recent book. Like her main character, Salahudin, she is the child of Pakistani immigrants who grew up in a rural town in the Mojave Desert, in her parents' 18-room motel.
