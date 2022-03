By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Duquesne University is deciding whether or not it is changing its indoor mask mandate later this month, according to a campus-wide announcement sent out on Friday. It is important to note the change is not official, but the university said it was “likely” that they would not require mask wearing inside campus buildings starting on Monday, March 21. Officials are eyeing that date since it will be a week after students return to campus from spring break. The administration is asking that students get tested for COVID-19 beginning on March 14, so they can...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO