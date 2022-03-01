Wendy Gail Fairbrother, 85

Ukraine accused Russia of targeting civilians as it began evacuating residents Tuesday from the besieged city of Sumy along the first safe corridor created since Moscow invaded its democratic neighbor nearly two weeks ago, sparking the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II. The Biden administration hit Moscow...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill Tuesday to forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, rejecting a wave of criticism from Democrats that it marginalizes LGBTQ people. The proposal, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill,...
Six Iowa teenagers have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting murder of a Des Moines high school shooting and for wounding two other victims who were caught in the spray of bullets, police announced Tuesday. Investigators nabbed the six teens, whose names were not immediately released, within hours...
Unprecedented gas prices are hurting families across the country, but drivers in blue states like California and New York are feeling an even bigger pinch at the pump. As of Tuesday, the Democratic-led states of Washington, Nevada, Oregon, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York have the highest gas prices in the country, led by California with an average of $5.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to GasBuddy.
The Supreme Court on Monday shot down emergency appeals from Republicans in North Carolina and Pennsylvania who sought to block redistricting maps selected by state courts. Legislators in both states typically draw the congressional maps, but lawsuits challenging them prompted state courts to intervene and establish new district boundaries that are considered wins for Democrats.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended for the entire 2022 season on Monday after an investigation determined he was betting on games. Ridley, 27, was entering his fifth year with the Falcons. He only played five games during the 2021 season. He had stepped away from the game in October to focus on his mental well-being.
A Texas man was convicted Tuesday of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, interfering with police and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the riots of January 2021. A federal jury in Washington, D.C. deliberated for roughly three hours before...
NEW YORK (AP) — A juror told a judge Tuesday that failing to disclose his child abuse history during jury selection at the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was one of the biggest mistakes of his life — but an unintentional one. “I didn’t lie in order...
BRUSSELS, March 8 (Reuters) - The European Commission published plans on Tuesday to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030". The European Union executive said it would switch to alternative supplies and expand clean...
