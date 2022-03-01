ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Stock Exchange suspends trading in GDRs of Russia's VTB Bank

By Reuters
 2 days ago
LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it will stop trading in two global depository receipts (GDRs) for Russia's VTB Bank (VTBR.MM) after Britain's financial regulator suspended them in response to sanctions.

"Accordingly, the exchange has suspended the admission to trading of these securities with immediate effect," the LSE said in a statement.

Last Friday, the LSE suspended membership of VTB Capital, the bank's trading arm, following the introduction of sanctions after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

