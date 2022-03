Burning Questions: an apt title for a new book by Margaret Atwood, who is – both in her writing and in her person – always someone who gets right to the heart of the matter. In her second collection of essays, reviews and introductions, she takes the reader from 2004 to the present day. More than 50 pieces display her astonishing range, from appreciations of fellow writers such as Alice Munro, Doris Lessing and Hilary Mantel, to a tribute to John Franklin’s 19th-century Arctic expedition, alongside acute reflections on the climate crisis now facing humanity. Each is written with her trademark wit.

