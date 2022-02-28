ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Funding Announced, Applications Re-Open for Chula Vista Rent and Utility Assistance Program

New funding has allowed the City of Chula Vista and nonprofit partner SBCS to re-open the Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program (ERAP) to new applications through the month of March. The application portal is now open and SBCS is processing previously submitted and newly submitted applications on a first come, first served basis, according to state-mandated priority guidelines. Please note that households are still limited to a maximum of 15 months of assistance from the Chula Vista ERAP program, including months previously awarded.

Prior to the newest round of funding, the program had disbursed $34 million to Chula Vista residents in need, preventing housing insecurity and relieving a major source of stress for individuals and families. The latest funding is expected to be about $6 million.

“We are thrilled to bring additional relief to our residents who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas. “We encourage all who qualify to submit applications quickly as we anticipate high demand.”

For more information and to apply, please reference www.chulavistaerap.com.

#Rent#Sbcs
Chula Vista Located about halfway—7.5 miles (12.1 km)—between the two downtowns of San Diego and Tijuana in the South Bay, the city is at the center of one of the richest culturally diverse zones in the United States. Chula Vista is so named because of its scenic location between the San Diego Bay and coastal mountain foothills.

