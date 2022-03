As we enter the final weekend of the regular season, keep an eye on precipitous falls by two teams, Xavier and Michigan State, that could impact their NCAA tournament hopes. Xavier nearly upended potential top-four seed Providence on February 23 in a game it badly needed. Instead, it lost in three overtimes and now has lost five in a row and seven of eight. The Musketeers have plummeted to the fringes of the at-large field. Want to wind up on the outside looking in? Lose to lowly Georgetown in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

