The Iowa House and Senate on Thursday evening passed a major tax reform bill that will cut Iowans' income tax rates to a flat 3.9% by 2026.State of play: The legislation now awaits Gov. Kim Reynolds' signature, days before she’s set to deliver the GOP's response to President Biden's State of the Union address.Why it matters: Iowa Republicans tout the move as a major victory that will benefit the balance sheets of all Iowans and attract newcomers to the state.Yes, but: Democrats, who largely voted against the bill, warned the ultimate benefactors are the state's wealthiest. They say high-income Iowans...

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO