One crime I keep seeing coming across my News Feed is shoplifting. Although stealing is dead wrong, I try to be sympathetic towards folks who commit this crime ONLY when they shoplift an item that is absolutely essential like food for example. But when you resort to stealing things like "car batteries" like this battery boosting buckaroo in Temple, TX or bottles of alcohol like the ladies I'm about to tell you about, I don't have sympathy because you don't NEED that stuff, you're just being a petty criminal and you deserve to get put on blast.

OVERTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO