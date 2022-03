ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — State legislators in both the Minnesota House and Senate are putting final details on new plans to legalize sports gambling, allowing wagering options inside state casinos and online. “It really is a question of how and when and not if,” said Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, who is leading the effort in the House. His forthcoming bill, he said, would have brick-and-mortar options at the state’s casinos, operated by tribal governments, and an online option so Minnesotans can place bets at home. He said he’s been talking to stakeholders — all 11 tribes, professional teams, and state colleges...

