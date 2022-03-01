ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Delegation Arrives In Taiwan As China Denounces Visit

By Ben Blanchard, Yew Lun Tian
International Business Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on a visit denounced by China and happening in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike...

www.ibtimes.com

