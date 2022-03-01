ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. delegation arrives in Taiwan as China denounces visit

Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -A delegation of former senior U.S. defence and security officials sent by President Joe Biden arrived in Taipei on Tuesday on a visit denounced by China and happening in the midst of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The visit, led by one-time chairman of the Joint Chiefs of...

FOXBusiness

China carrying out ‘master plan’ to take over US: John Ratcliffe

China’s playbook for taking over the United States aims to dominate America’s industries one by one, former DNI John Ratcliffe explained on "Mornings with Maria" Monday. JOHN RATCLIFFE: Wall Street has put profits above our national security, so to tech giants in Silicon Valley. Now we're seeing it in Hollywood, where, you know, the American people are essentially being indoctrinated by a Hollywood industry where China is never the bad guy. And at the same time, what they're doing is rob, replicating and replacing, and creating their own film industry so that they can indoctrinate their own population to the exclusion of American filmmakers. So, unfortunately, this has been… the pattern and it will continue. It's part of the master plan for China to supplant the United States in all aspects…
FOREIGN POLICY
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

German news translator bursts into tears while reporting Ukrainian president Zelensky’s speech

A journalist at a German news channel broke down in tears while translating Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech on Sunday. In an emotional video shared on social media, the translator can be heard struggling to continue her voiceover for the German media outlet Welt. She managed to translate some of Mr Zelensky’s words, saying: “Russia is on the path of evil, Russia must loose its voice in the UN.”She then continued: “Ukraine, we definitely know..” before having to pause. She managed to say: “what we are defending”, before her voice broke. The translator can then be heard taking a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
Fox News

Pelosi spent over $500K on private jets despite claiming ‘we have a moral obligation’ to reduce emissions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spent over $500,000 on private jets since 2020 despite repeatedly describing climate change as an "existential" threat the U.S. has a "moral" obligation to address. According to campaign filings with the Federal Election Commission, Pelosi’s campaign paid a Virginia-based private aviation provider, Advanced Aviation Team,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY

