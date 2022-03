Where to find vivid pockets of wildflowers around L.A. With the dry winter, we’ve had, SoCal isn’t going to have the vibrant carpet of flowers Mother Nature treated us to during super blooms in previous years. But California State Parks department anticipates that late-season rainfall may help add some color to the region. Either way, there are still some picturesque pockets of vivid landscapes to wander through with fresh floral scents. Here’s a list of the best places to find them near LA.

MALIBU, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO