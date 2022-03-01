ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Things: Season Five Viewer Votes

Cover picture for the articleWhat does the future hold for Sam in the fifth and final season of the Better Things TV show on FX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Better Things is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this...

tvinsider.com

How Pamela Adlon Decided to Wrap Up the Final Season of ‘Better Things’ (VIDEO)

For a television series as unique and special as FX’s Better Things, it only makes sense to end it with a proper farewell to single mother/actress Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) and her colorful orbit of family and friends. In fact, without spoiling what’s to come in the final 10 episodes, Adlon reveals to TV Insider that she knew exactly what she wanted going into crafting the fifth season, which premieres on Monday on FX (next day on Hulu).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Better Things’ Final Season, ‘Good Doctor’ Returns, ‘My Brilliant Friend,’ ‘NCIS’ Medical Crisis

Pamela Adlon’s deeply personal and darkly hilarious family dramedy Better Things returns for a fifth and final season. ABC’s The Good Doctor returns early from midseason hiatus. HBO continues its adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend book series set in Italy. NCIS fan favorite Jimmy Palmer is exposed to a biotoxin in a tense episode.
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch podcast: Better Things final season is full of heart

We recap the Screen Actors Guild Awards, where the movie CODA and TV series Squid Game were the big winners. The final season of Pamela Adlon's Better Things debuts, where her character Sam Fox is still trying to land some Hollywood gigs while also preparing to be an empty nester. On 9-1-1: Lone Star, Owen and T.K. head to New York after Gwyn died at the end of last week's episode — star Rob Lowe explains how things are made more complicated on their trip there, and showrunner Tim Minear explains the episode's experimental first scene. And Freddie Highmore's The Good Doctor is back, where his Shaun is picking up the pieces after he called off his wedding to Lea.
TV SERIES
Vulture

Better Things Is One of TV’s Best Things

It is rare for a TV series to shine a full, unfiltered light on the experiences of middle-aged women. And Just Like That … tried to but mostly whiffed on the opportunity to show women in their 50s living complicated, sometimes challenging, but nevertheless fulfilling lives. But long before Miranda Hobbes ever went to a Che Diaz comedy concert, another series was telling rich, vibrant stories about a woman of a “certain age” without getting nearly the same amount of attention for it. That show is Better Things, one of the most generous, organic, and beautiful works of the past decade and one that embarks on its fifth and final season this week on FX and Hulu. If you haven’t watched before, now is the time.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Better Things Begins Its Final Season, The Good Doctor Makes an Early Comeback

It’s the beginning of the end for Pamela Adlon’s acclaimed comedy Better Things, which kicks off its final season tonight on FX. Also today: The Good Doctor returns from hiatus earlier than planned, The Bachelor's Clayton Echard meets his potential in-laws in this season's Hometowns, HBO continues its Elena Ferrante quadrilogy with My Brilliant Friend Season 3, and more. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Monday:
TV SERIES
TVLine

Better Things Final Season Premiere Recap: Sam Unearths a Shocking Family Secret — Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Better Things‘ last season is upon us, and this is bad news. Very bad news. The silver lining: Beginning Monday, 10 brand new episodes are heading our way. Relish them, fellow TV fans, because in just a nine weeks’ time, we’ll be bidding farewell to one of the best characters currently on TV: Sam Fox. In the Season 5 premiere, we once again ride shotgun throughout a day in the life of Pamela Adlon’s Sam. On a call with her mom, Sam promises to pick her up for “the thing” (which turns out to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Better Things’ Creator Pamela Adlon Launches Podcast To Pull Back Curtain On FX Series’ Final Season

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Things just got a lot better for fans of Better Things. As the acclaimed FX series rolls through its fifth and final season, co-creator and star Pamela Adlon is launching a podcast to focus on the story behind the story in each episode. Entitled Better Things with Pamela Adlon, the podcast is set to debut with a duo of episodes on March 7 on the usual suspects of Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and more. The podcast comes from Adlon’s production shingle Slam Book Inc. “The final season of Better Things has me both looking back at this precious...
TV SERIES
