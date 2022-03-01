9 Spring Hair Color Ideas We’re Pining After

Truth: It’s really hard for me to switch up my hair color. Seriously—I cling to my dark brunette like a security blanket. But the rainbow hair trend that’s been circulating (read: consuming) my Insta feed lately might actually convert me. There’s just something so liberating about going with something outside of your typical spring hair trend, you know? So if you're bored with brunette, blonde, and red shades, it might be time to look outside the dye box (figuratively speaking—pls don't attempt rainbow hair dye at home, see a colorist IRL instead), and choose something totally unique like rainbow hair. Luckily for you, I found the best rainbow hair ideas, like peek-a-boo underlights to a swirly buzzcut, that are truly mind-blowing. High risk, high reward, bb. Just keep scrolling for all the inspo.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO