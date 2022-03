The driver of the Texas-plated BMW who smashed into Park Slope’s beloved war memorial early on Sunday morning had been sent a warning letter by the Department of Transportation demanding that he or she attend one of the agency’s mandated safety classes because he or she had been caught on camera speeding and running red lights roughly 120 times in a year — but the driver had until late May to take the course before facing the risk of having the car impounded.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO