Helping a veteran learn to fly a paramotor

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Wolfe is a volunteer for the nonprofit group Resurgence PPG. The group's...

KELOLAND TV

Student fundraiser helps send veterans on Honor Flight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at one elementary school had major success with a recent fundraiser. Earlier this year, the student council organized a penny war with all the grades and Valentine’s sale, the money raised benefits Honor Flight. “We wanted to give back to the veterans...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KSNT News

Rescue dog helps Topeka veteran find peace

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Veteran Salute brings you the story of Army Sergeant Corey Nixon and four-legged his best friend named Bosco. Nixon served two tours in Iraq and then went to Afghanistan before he returned to the U.S. He had to undergo surgery after being shot in the back in Iraq, for which […]
TOPEKA, KS
THV11

Big bikes & hugs are driving combat veterans to help other vets

DRASCO, Ark. — Every month, D.J's Diner becomes a biker bar and a veterans club all at once, except that the leather-clad bikers aren't looking for a fight or booze. It would get in the way of their mission. "Everybody turns and looks at us," Daniel "D-Bo" King said,...
Effingham Radio

Jimmie Allen Teams With Army Veteran To Help Heal Through Songwriting

Jimmie Allen recently used his songwriting skills to help a U.S. Army veteran write his own song through a program called CreatiVets. Former Master Sergeant KC Shaw traveled from his home in Baltimore to Nashville to sit down with Jimmie and a couple other successful writers as a form of therapy, according to People.com. Shaw has suffered traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress along with suicidal thoughts.
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Honor Foundation helps SOF veterans land on their feet

Matt Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of The Honor Foundation, said an effective transition from military to civilian life should begin at least a year in advance. That’s why this week, approximately 40 active-duty members of the special operations community will attend the foundation’s two-day seminar in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
105.7 The Hawk

NJ wants to help veterans with ‘other than honorable’ discharges

Thousands of military veterans who have settled in New Jersey are classified as having received "other than honorable" discharges, many because of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or the outmoded "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy. For that population, the very same benefits traditionally afforded to those...
MILITARY
WJHL

ETSU medical professor to spearhead program aimed to help veterans

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced Thursday that a medical professor received more than $49,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to plan a Northeast Tennessee alliance to support veterans recovering from substance use disorder (SUD). A release from the university stated that Dr. Anthony DeLucia, professor of research in […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

LYNN JONES: Learning to post HELP WANTED

Because of the disruption in our economy caused by the pandemic, I see that sign posted at many area businesses. It would be good, I think, to get some of those signs and pass them around to all the people that we could. Then, when people needed some help in their lives, they could hang out one of those signs and others could respond.
RELIGION
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park nonprofit helps kids learn and grow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no secret the pandemic has brought about a lot of challenges for everyone, but Jennifer Kline of Sensational Fun says young children especially, need to connect with others more than ever before. Sensational Fun, a nonprofit that started in 2016, has seen dozens of kids learn, grow, and thrive. […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Mental health help for our veterans

Research shows that more than forty percent of veterans have mental health need. And for those who’s challenges require more intense treatment, Vertava Health Ohio is aiming to meet their unique needs.
OHIO STATE
KSAT 12

Warriors Heart helps save veterans’ lives through K9 training

BANDERA – From rounding up sheep and cattle, to search and rescue missions, K9 officers have taken on a number of roles throughout their careers. The most significant role though is serving as a best friend for those who need their utmost support -- military veterans who are battling post-traumatic stress.
BANDERA, TX
Citrus County Chronicle

Veterans Notes: Help plan Veterans Appreciation Week

The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will conduct its monthly coordination meeting for Citrus County’s 30th annual Veterans Appreciation Week at 1:30 p.m. March 16 in the Conference Room of the Citrus County Chronicle Building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. All veteran service organizations and civic...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

