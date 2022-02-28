Helping a veteran learn to fly a paramotor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at one elementary school had major success with a recent fundraiser. Earlier this year, the student council organized a penny war with all the grades and Valentine’s sale, the money raised benefits Honor Flight. “We wanted to give back to the veterans...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This week’s Veteran Salute brings you the story of Army Sergeant Corey Nixon and four-legged his best friend named Bosco. Nixon served two tours in Iraq and then went to Afghanistan before he returned to the U.S. He had to undergo surgery after being shot in the back in Iraq, for which […]
Every year about 200,000 men and women leave military service and return to civilian life. After decades in service, many vets can find that transition daunting. A nonprofit is looking to counsel vets to know their worth in the workplace.
Nestled past the hustle and bustle of Pinellas Park is a farm hoping to make a difference in many lives in Tampa Bay. "You've probably heard it before, but horses are really a mirror of your emotions," explained Lesley Mastalerz, Founder of Freedom Farm Tampa Bay.
BACLIFF – Inside a tiny trailer home in Bacliff, Jacklyn Fields helps her husband, Army veteran Scott Fields, take the expensive prescription drugs he needs to stay alive. In fact, both Scott and Jackie are battling severe COPD, high blood pressure and heart trouble. ”Well, I know what it...
DRASCO, Ark. — Every month, D.J's Diner becomes a biker bar and a veterans club all at once, except that the leather-clad bikers aren't looking for a fight or booze. It would get in the way of their mission. "Everybody turns and looks at us," Daniel "D-Bo" King said,...
Jimmie Allen recently used his songwriting skills to help a U.S. Army veteran write his own song through a program called CreatiVets. Former Master Sergeant KC Shaw traveled from his home in Baltimore to Nashville to sit down with Jimmie and a couple other successful writers as a form of therapy, according to People.com. Shaw has suffered traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress along with suicidal thoughts.
Matt Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of The Honor Foundation, said an effective transition from military to civilian life should begin at least a year in advance. That’s why this week, approximately 40 active-duty members of the special operations community will attend the foundation’s two-day seminar in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
As Americans, we can always depend on our servicemen and women to go above and beyond. However, one Marine veteran has gone a step further, volunteering to donate part of his liver to an infant. According to News12, Marine veteran, John Rubino from Stamford, New York, is donating yet another...
Thousands of military veterans who have settled in New Jersey are classified as having received "other than honorable" discharges, many because of post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or the outmoded "Don't Ask Don't Tell" policy. For that population, the very same benefits traditionally afforded to those...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced Thursday that a medical professor received more than $49,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to plan a Northeast Tennessee alliance to support veterans recovering from substance use disorder (SUD). A release from the university stated that Dr. Anthony DeLucia, professor of research in […]
Because of the disruption in our economy caused by the pandemic, I see that sign posted at many area businesses. It would be good, I think, to get some of those signs and pass them around to all the people that we could. Then, when people needed some help in their lives, they could hang out one of those signs and others could respond.
While there are many ways for veterans to get assistance, one way you may not have heard of is horse therapy. For veterans in Yuma, animals have been a big help.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s no secret the pandemic has brought about a lot of challenges for everyone, but Jennifer Kline of Sensational Fun says young children especially, need to connect with others more than ever before. Sensational Fun, a nonprofit that started in 2016, has seen dozens of kids learn, grow, and thrive. […]
Research shows that more than forty percent of veterans have mental health need. And for those who’s challenges require more intense treatment, Vertava Health Ohio is aiming to meet their unique needs.
BANDERA – From rounding up sheep and cattle, to search and rescue missions, K9 officers have taken on a number of roles throughout their careers. The most significant role though is serving as a best friend for those who need their utmost support -- military veterans who are battling post-traumatic stress.
The Veterans Appreciation Week Ad Hoc Coordinating Committee will conduct its monthly coordination meeting for Citrus County’s 30th annual Veterans Appreciation Week at 1:30 p.m. March 16 in the Conference Room of the Citrus County Chronicle Building, 1624 N. Meadowcrest Blvd., Crystal River. All veteran service organizations and civic...
MACOMB — The 11th annual Donna Phillips 5K Run/Dog Walk will be held Saturday, April 2 at Western Illinois University.
Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. in the Brophy Hall gymnasium, and participants should enter on the east side of the building. The 5K Run begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the 5K Dog...
