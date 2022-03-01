ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hong Kong reports 32,597 new COVID cases on Tuesday

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong health authorities reported 32,597 new...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong#Covid#Reuters
Reuters

Hong Kong "overwhelmed" as COVID infections hit record

HONG KONG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website. The General Administration of Customs said in a post issued on Sunday on its website...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Dutch Journalist Interrupted In Winter Olympics Live Shot, Dragged Off-Camera By Chinese Authorities

Chinese authorities interrupted a Dutch journalist’s live report on the Winter Olympics Friday, dragging him off-camera and creating confusion as to why his broadcast was halted. The live standup outside the National Stadium saw Sjoerd den Daas, a correspondent for Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws, manhandled by a volunteer security guard in plainclothes and a red arm band. The officer stopped den Daas’s attempt to continue, yelling over him and forcing him to stop. Several other guards watched the incident standing nearby, but it was unclear as to why the broadcast was stopped. “When asked, they couldn’t say what we had done wrong,” the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

Imported Hamsters from Netherlands Spark Coronavirus Outbreak in Hong Kong

According to latest research, foreign-made household hamsters brought the delta version of the viral coronavirus throughout Hong Kong, initiating a regional pandemic. The study presents the very initial indication of hamster-to-human transfer of SARS-CoV-2, the infection that produces COVID-19 though it is not yet assessed; was published in the journal The Lancet's Preprints database on 28th of January.
WORLD
International Business Times

Xi Tells Hong Kong's Leaders To Control COVID As Infections Spiral

China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their "overriding mission" was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, pro-Beijing media reported, as infected patients lay in beds outside overwhelmed hospitals. The daily tally of COVID infections in the global financial hub rose to more than 40...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Xi Orders Hong Kong To Get Its COVID Outbreak Under Control

Chinese leader Xi Jinping demanded that Hong Kong’s government get its Omicron coronavirus surge, which has overwhelmed the city’s healthcare system, under control, The Wall Street Journal reported. Xi’s order was published in the city’s two main state-owned newspapers and claimed that getting Hong Kong‘s virus outbreak under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hong Kong hospitals hit 90 percent capacity as virus cases surge

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s hospitals reached 90 percent capacity on Thursday and quarantine facilities were at their limit, authorities said, as the Chinese territory struggles to snuff out a record number of new Covid-19 cases by adhering to China’s “zero tolerance” strategy. To ease...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy