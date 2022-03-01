Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain passes away at 26

Mobile World Congress, best known for phones, next-gen mobile networks and everything related is having a laptop moment. Sure, Honor revealed its latest high-end phone, with the full-fat Android experience, but a lot of the headline devices have been laptops or hybrids or two-in-ones. That’s true of Samsung (Galaxy Book 2 Pro), Huawei (laptops, tablets and a hybrid) and now, Lenovo. It’s revealed its first ThinkPad running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip — the processor family usually used in smartphones. The is made for these kinds of devices.
Comments / 0