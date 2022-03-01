Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain passes away at 26

The net worth of Steve Jobs’s kids isn’t public information, but it seems the Apple co-founder’s progeny have just millions to their name, not the billions he did. Steve, who died at age 56 in 2011, had four children, including three with his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. But the most outspoken of his kids is Lisa Brennan-Jobs, his daughter from his relationship with Chrisann Brennan. Lisa delved into her tenuous relationship with her father in her 2018 memoir Small Fry.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO