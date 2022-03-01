ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain passes away at 26

raleighnews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], March 1 (ANI): Chairman and CEO of Microsoft Corporation Satya Nadella's son Zain has passed away. As per Mashable, Zain, who had been born with cerebral palsy, died on Monday...

www.raleighnews.net

