On the Monday, March 14 episode of “The Young and the Restless” (originally scheduled to air on Friday, March 11 before an earlier preemption shifted things), Ashland Locke might find his marriage to Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) upended when his father-in-law, Victor, (Eric Braeden), presents the Newman heiress with evidence that could prove Ashland is faking his life-threatening lung cancer.

