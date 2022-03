The FDA authorized an increased dose in the case of AstraZeneca Plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) pre-exposure prophylaxis drug Evusheld (tixagevimab and cilgavimab). "Based on the most recent information and data available, Evusheld may be less active against certain Omicron subvariants. The dosing regimen was revised because available data indicate that a higher dose of Evusheld may be more likely to prevent infection by the COVID-19 Omicron subvariants BA.1 and BA.1.1 than the originally authorized Evusheld dose," the FDA said in a statement.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 12 DAYS AGO