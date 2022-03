Boris Johnson said Britain would “welcome” a large number of Ukrainian refugees, as he bowed to pressure and expanded the visa criteria to allow more to join family members in the UK as they flee the war zone.The government has come under pressure from both Tory and Labour MPs for its response to the refugee crisis, but the prime minister insisted the widened access would allow “very considerable numbers” of Ukrainians to seek refuge in the UK.Mr Johnson claimed more 200,000 people from Ukraine could soon be eligible under the visa route, as the scheme was broadened to include more...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO