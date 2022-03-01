ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Kepa Arrizabalaga penalty miss was ‘karma’ for antics in previous League Cup final, says Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf

By Joshua Jones
 2 days ago
KEPA ARRIZABALAGA'S penalty miss was 'karma' for his antics in the 2019 Carabao Cup final, according to Chelsea legend Frank Lebouef.

The Spanish stopper came off the bench to replace the impressive Edouard Mendy for the shootout at Wembley at Sunday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga sent his crucial penalty flying over the crossbar against Liverpool Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

But it did not go to plan as he failed to save any of Liverpool's 11 efforts then blazed his own penalty way over the bar to hand Jurgen Klopp's men the trophy.

It came three years after he refused to be substituted late in extra-time against Manchester City, with Maurizio Sarri thinking he was too badly injured to carry on.

However, Kepa stayed on the field and saved one spot-kick but Chelsea lost 4-3 on penalties.

And Lebouef reckons the two incidents are linked.

The former Blues centre-back told ESPN: "I don’t want to be harsh on Kepa but maybe it’s karma stuff.

"Remember that he didn’t want to be substituted some years ago on a penalty shootout and Chelsea lost.

"It’s maybe what somebody up there decided to punish him about.

"I think it’s a little bit unfair to Edouard Mendy who made his national team win in Afcon, stopping some penalties in the shootout.

"Nothing is fair, nothing is unfair, it’s just a decision made by the technical staff and players just have to accept it."

Jamie Redknapp blasted Thomas Tuchel for making the substitution - despite Kepa's impressive record in shootouts for Chelsea, especially this season.

But Lebouef did not blame the German coach for putting Kepa on in the 119th minute.

He added: "We cannot really criticise the technical staff for taking that decision and getting all the responsibilities of it.

"It wasn’t the turning point. The turning point was that Kepa is not a penalty shooter, it’s not that he’s not a good goalkeeper.

"The penalty that he shot was horrendous, it was like a rugby [conversion]. So, the conversion was successful."

'LET'S GO MY BOY'

Kepa broke his silence and vowed to come back stronger.

He wrote: "To fall and rise.

"Disappointed after big effort during the tournament. We keep working.

"Thanks Chelsea family for the support."

And the £71.6million goalkeeper also had the backing of his Miss Universe girlfriend Andrea Martinez soon after his gaffe.

She wrote on Instagram: "In my personal opinion this is a very unfair situation and I'm not just talking about today. Real supporters must show the love today, not just when we win.

"@kepaarrizabalaga we are so proud of you, as a goalkeeper and even more as a person.

"Humble, brilliant, kind, generous, intelligent, hard worker, talented and the most beautiful soul I've ever met.

"This is just the small line of a huge book. Let's go my boy, let's go guys. Love you."

Kepa refused to come off late on in the 2019 Carabao Cup final against Manchester City Credit: EPA
French defender spent five years at Stamford Bridge between 1996 and 2001 Credit: News Group Newspapers Ltd

