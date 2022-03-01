Meet Jack Sirica

Art Blakey gets to me in a very visceral way. It almost seems as if anyone in the audience—or the band—were to dare to drift off, Blakey would fire off a series of sharp rim shots to snap everyone back to attention. Self-raised on rock and roll,...
There are not many shows as popular and as iconic as “The Waltons” over the years. The program was a hit for almost a decade in the 1970s. It’s also still beloved today with so many folks going back and watching old episodes. However, the former star of “The Waltons” Judy Norton is also going back in time much to fans’ delight on her YouTube show.
Jan DeWitt, who produced over 500 hours of television and features, including many episodes of Bones and Judging Amy, died as a result of Covid on the morning of January 29 at his home in Santa Barbara. His friend and partner, Charlene, was by his side and his daughter, Anika, was on the phone from Colorado when he passed. He was 75.
DeWitt worked all over the world in various capacities. He earned his National Maritime Union seamanship papers and traveled up the Mekong River with a boat full of ammunition when he was 18; then studied agriculture in college and...
Sally Kellerman, the husky-voiced actress who made her name as “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the movie “M.A.S.H.,” died Thursday. She was 84. Kellerman died at a Los Angeles care facility after a four-year battle with dementia, according to multiple reports. Though she had more than 100...
Stella Stevens was born Estelle Eggleston in 1938. You may recognize her from The Poseidon Adventure but she also appeared in iconic films such as Girls! Girls! Girls!, The Nutty Professor, The Ballad of Cable Hogue, and series including Bonanza, Newhart, and Magnum, P.I. Stella wed when she was only...
Click here to read the full article. Ned Eisenberg, a prolific stage, television and film character actor perhaps most widely recognized for his long-running recurring role as defense attorney Roger Kressler on NBC’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, died of cancer Feb. 27 at his home in New York. He was 65.
His death was announced by his agents at Nicolosi & Co. speaking on behalf of his wife, the actress Patricia Dunnock, and family.
In a statement, Dunnock said “As Ned would say, he was attacked by two very rare assassins — cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. Over the course of...
It has been reported that Donny Gerrard, the lead singer of the soul band Skylark, passed away at the age of 75. His niece, Kimberly Christian, has confirmed his death in a Facebook post, saying, "My uncle, Donny Gerrard. Words cannot express my grief at this time. Rest peacefully." The...
Don’t miss a very special Lewis family reunion as three GUIDING LIGHT stars join host Alan Locher in The Locher Room on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET for a live chat!. Rebecca Hollen debuted as Trish Lewis in 1981 after playing Tina Cornell on AS THE WORLD TURNS since 1978. She stayed until 1985 and returned to GL a few times in the years that followed. NBC soap fans might also remember her as Peggy Lazarus on ANOTHER WORLD. Next came Robert Newman as Josh Lewis, also debuting in 1981. He came and went from the CBS soap for 28 years and then went on to perform on stage and screen before taking over the role of Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. Krista Tesreau joined GL in 1983 as Mindy Lewis and while she departed in 1989, the actress returned as the soap was airing its final episodes to bring the “Four Musketeers” back together one last time. She also played Andi Klein on SANTA BARBARA and Tina Roberts on ONE LIFE TO LIVE!
Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
Tony Walton, the legendary British costume designer, set/scenic designer and production designer who won an Oscar for his work on All That Jazz and Tony Awards for Pippin, The House of Blue Leaves and a revival of Guys and Dolls, has died. He was 87.
Walton died Wednesday evening in New York in his Upper West Side apartment of complications from a stroke, Emma Walton Hamilton, his daughter with Julie Andrews, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterVanessa Williams, Julianne Hough, Rachel Dratch to Star in Broadway Comedy 'POTUS'Farrah Forke, Helicopter Pilot Alex Lambert on 'Wings,' Dies at 54Alan Ladd Jr.,...
LYNN ― Sometimes a Pitbull concert is not just a Pitbull concert, and nobody knows that better than James Marsh. The city’s director of community development ― a self-professed fan
Kirk Baily, the actor best known for playing camp counselor Kevin “Ug” Lee on the 1991 Nickelodeon sitcom Salute Your Shorts, has died. He was 59. The news of Baily’s death was confirmed by his domestic partner, Ranjani Brow, who revealed that he passed away on February 27 in Los Angeles after a battle with lung cancer. He is survived by Brow and two children.
The historic Cort Theatre in Broadway's Theater District in New York City will be renamed to honor legendary actor James Earl Jones. The Shubert Organization made the announcement to honor the 91-year old thespian, who made his Broadway debut on that stage in 1958 as a cast member of the play "Sunrise at Campobello".
While sitting in the audience of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway, Claybourne Elder made an impression on another person watching the show. This was 15 years ago, while Elder, who had dreams of being an actor, was visiting New York City from Utah. Because he didn't have much money, Elder bought a ticket for the very back of the theater. After the show was over, a man walked up to him and asked if he was from out of town. Elder told CBS News that after he said yes, the man handed him $200 and said: "You looked like you were having more fun than the people in the expensive sets. Go buy yourself a ticket to Sweeney Todd tomorrow. It'll change your life."
Bonanza actress Stefanie Powers opened up about her views on work, stardom, and how to live your best possible life. “We must never, at any time, harbor an exalted opinion of ourselves, after all, we are only a little speck on the face of history,” Powers once explained. “But, while we’re here on this planet, life can be a great adventure, if we do not become too self-involved, and if we make the effort to expand our horizons.”
