Music

Meet Vocalist Anais Reno

By SANFORD JOSEPHSON
allaboutjazz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s mature beyond her years and has a bright future in front of her. This article first appeared in Jersey Jazz Magazine. When she was eight years old, Anaïs Reno (now 18) began taking voice lessons from singer/songwriter Sarah Tolar. "I feel very grateful to her," Reno said, "because after a...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Pitchfork

Innervisions

Stevie Wonder was pretty shaken up in 1972. It was the year that his marriage to musical and romantic partner Syreeta Wright came to an end, and the year he opened for the Rolling Stones on the debauched American leg of their Exile on Main St. tour—a trek remembered for hard drugs, bombings, and arrests. By 1973, he was fixated on death.
MUSIC
Roanoke Times

Heart singer Ann Wilson coming to FloydFest

The powerful frontwoman of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band is coming to FloydFest. Ann Wilson, whose vocals with Heart fueled such songs as “Barracuda,” “Crazy On You” and “Magic Man,” was atop a FloydFest 22~Heartbeat artist announcement on Monday, a fitting Valentine’s Day item.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Cape Gazette

Lennon & Harrison Live tribute experience set Feb. 26

Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
MILTON, DE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Robbie Williams is 'looking forward' to sharing his mash-up of Angels and Beethoven

Robbie Williams will debut a mash-up of his music and Ludwig van Beethoven’s. The former Take That member is “looking forward” to showcasing his latest creation - a track that merges his 1997 smash hit ‘Angels’ and the classical composer’s ‘Unfinished 10th Symphony’ - at the Mobile Congress on Monday (28.02.22) in Barcelona.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Review: Roots Guitarist Rick Holmstrom Provides Punchy, Potent, and Classy Bluesy Instrumentals on Spirited ‘Get It!’

The primary thought that enters most minds around the concept of an instrumental guitar album is likely a frantic, frazzled, shred happy set from fret demons like Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, or Jeff Beck. Journeyman guitarist Rick Holmstrom couldn’t be further away from that characterization. Holmstrom’s vocal-free set, the...
MUSIC
Daily Cardinal

The art of the hip-hop love song, part II

Hip-hop love songs are severely underrated, and rappers are often not taken as seriously when they write them. But the best hip-hop love songs are masterful — bringing new elements and real emotion to the love song genre while still oozing the luxurious swagger of rap. Part one of...
MUSIC
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Head-down, relentless groove, acid-squelching tech and minimal house are all Anthea Nzekwu hallmarks. The globe-hopping, UK-born DJ built notable bona fides at Phonica Records, a London shop that networked the budding tech house aficionado with producers she'd collaborate with (Astral Travel is Anthea and American producer Oshana) and helm labels with. In addition to A&Ring for Berlin's Broquade Records, Anthea gathers like-minded house heads on her own Partisan imprint. A Black woman jockey in a sea of white men, she's an exception to the usual face behind the decks, carving her own space from sets distinguished by the old-fashioned DJ currency: great tracks. From ticking, bubbling tech house to curation for work spanning classic house, cyber tropical, breaks, and elements of industrial, Anthea seamlessly mixes a lyric- free workout soundtrack. Austin-based label Ubiyu hosts an intimate, late-night shindig for marathon party people – or at least those who can hang on until 4am. – Christina Garcia.
AUSTIN, TX
US 103.1

Why Sammy Hagar Is Against Releasing Van Halen Vault Music

Sammy Hagar said he was against the idea of releasing any Van Halen tracks that had been left off albums. But he speculated on another way fans could hear “new” music. Following the death of Eddie Van Halen in 2020, his son Wolfgang confirmed there was a chance of unheard recordings being released in the future, although not soon.
MUSIC
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender's George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster is back

The replica of the Beatles great's custom Tele – used extensively on Let It Be and Abbey Road – has been brought back due to increased demand following Peter Jackson’s Get Back documentary. The custom rosewood Telecaster that Fender built specially for George Harrison in 1968 wasn't...
MUSIC

