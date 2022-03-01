ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laufey, Brian Auger, Nathalie Cressman, Charlie Gabriel & More New Releases

By LUDOVICO GRANVASSU
allaboutjazz.com
 2 days ago

Duos galore in this set and an inter-generational array of artists, ranging from young up-and-comers in their early 20s to revered octogenarians delving into their vaults... or making their leader-debut! And much more... Happy listening!. Playlist. Ben Allison "Mondo...

www.allaboutjazz.com

American Songwriter

Review: Roots Guitarist Rick Holmstrom Provides Punchy, Potent, and Classy Bluesy Instrumentals on Spirited ‘Get It!’

The primary thought that enters most minds around the concept of an instrumental guitar album is likely a frantic, frazzled, shred happy set from fret demons like Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, or Jeff Beck. Journeyman guitarist Rick Holmstrom couldn’t be further away from that characterization. Holmstrom’s vocal-free set, the...
MUSIC
NOLA.com

Preservation Hall musician Charlie Gabriel's new album '89' is filled with history and connections

Charlie Gabriel is listening to his recording of “I’m Confessin’” playing from Ben Jaffe’s phone speaker, when it sparks a story. “That reminds me of when I first met Louis Armstrong,” Gabriel says. “I was about 13 or 14 years old and I met him here in New Orleans at The Coliseum — there used to be a boxing ring on Conti. The building is still there, but it used to be a boxing arena. So my dad took me up there to meet Louis, and Louis is rubbing my head, you know, ‘I’m gonna take this boy on the road, man.’ I believed him — he was just joking at my dad. And this was one of the [songs] Louis used to do, ‘I’m Confessin’,” and I guess that stayed with me as a youngster.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Guitar World Magazine

The new issue of Bass Player celebrates the 100th birthday of Charles Mingus

When the great upright bassist Charles Mingus died in 1979 at the age of 56, he had packed more into that relatively brief lifespan than any of us will, even if we live to 100. Mingus would have been a centenarian himself if he’d made it to 2022, the perfect opportunity for us to reassess his life and work. A complicated genius whose towering creativity was only matched by his skill on his instrument and the extremes of his character, Mingus was unique, in the world of bass as in any other. We may never fully understand his mission, but we certainly benefit from his otherworldly music.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cape Gazette

Lennon & Harrison Live tribute experience set Feb. 26

Lennon & Harrison Live, a unique Beatles tribute experience, is set to perform at 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Milton Theatre. The show stars Scot Arch as John Lennon and Jon Perry as George Harrison. Mitch Schecter sings harmonies, and plays percussion, acoustic and electric guitar, and mandolin.
MILTON, DE
NME

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died, aged 76

Gary Brooker, the lead singer of Procol Harum, has died aged 76. The pianist, composer and lyricist was being treated for cancer. He died peacefully at home over the weekend according to a statement on Procol Harum’s website. The statement described Brooker as “a brightly shining, irreplaceable light in...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Saving Grace featuring Robert Plant and Suzi Dian announce UK tour

Saving Grace, the musical collective featuring former Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant, have announced a UK tour. The run of dates will kick off at the Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion on April 8, and climax at the Cheltenham Jazz Festival on May 1. Alongside Plant, the line-up of the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Metallica’s Rare First Recording With Dave Mustaine to Be Reissued on Vinyl

Click here to read the full article. Metallica’s first-ever recording, “Hit the Lights,” will be available on vinyl for the first time since 1984 this spring. Record label Metal Blade will reissue its seminal Metal Massacre compilation — which contained “Hit the Lights” — to mark its 40th anniversary, April 22. The reissue will feature the release’s original track list, including Ratt’s “Tell the World” and Steeler’s “Cold Day in Hell,” both of which were omitted from later pressings. The version of Metallica’s “Hit the Lights” on the comp comes from the second pressing of Metal Massacre, and it features a...
ROCK MUSIC
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

A GUIDING LIGHT Lewis Family Reunion!

Don’t miss a very special Lewis family reunion as three GUIDING LIGHT stars join host Alan Locher in The Locher Room on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET for a live chat!. Rebecca Hollen debuted as Trish Lewis in 1981 after playing Tina Cornell on AS THE WORLD TURNS since 1978. She stayed until 1985 and returned to GL a few times in the years that followed. NBC soap fans might also remember her as Peggy Lazarus on ANOTHER WORLD. Next came Robert Newman as Josh Lewis, also debuting in 1981. He came and went from the CBS soap for 28 years and then went on to perform on stage and screen before taking over the role of Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. Krista Tesreau joined GL in 1983 as Mindy Lewis and while she departed in 1989, the actress returned as the soap was airing its final episodes to bring the “Four Musketeers” back together one last time. She also played Andi Klein on SANTA BARBARA and Tina Roberts on ONE LIFE TO LIVE!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
American Songwriter

Procol Harum Singer, Founding Member Gary Brooker Dies, 76; Ringo Starr, Billy Joel, Paul Stanley, and More Pay Tribute

Gary Brooker, singer and founding member of British rock band Procol Harum died on Feb. 19, following a battle with cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19, February 2022 of Gary Brooker MBE, singer, pianist, and composer of Procol Harum, and a brightly-shining, irreplaceable light in the music industry,” said the band in a statement. “From his earliest onstage duets with his musician father, through his youthful recording career with Southend’s The Paramounts, Gary exhibited and developed a highly-individual talent. His first single with Procol Harum, 1967’s ‘A Whiter Shade of Pale,’ is widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”
CELEBRITIES
Syracuse.com

More concerts in Upstate NY: OneRepublic, Greta Van Fleet, CHVRCHES

The Upstate New York concert calendar continues to add shows. OneRepublic will perform at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Friday, July 15. Special guest NEEDTOBREATHE will open the concert at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. OneRepublic, led by Grammy-winning...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.
LOS ANGELES, CA

