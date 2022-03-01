ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adam Nolan: Listen to Me Now

By MIKE JURKOVIC
allaboutjazz.com
 2 days ago

Listen to Me Now evolves from a blank radar screen. At first glance, there's nothing there. Blank grid. Gray expanse. Then, suddenly, one blip, then another. In-breath-out-breath then another. Uncountable seconds later one's juggling a whole new multiverse. Action is demanded. Questions abound. Run for the exits or find the teachable...

www.allaboutjazz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin Chronicle

What We're Listening to Right Now

On the first song of a debut album, the Medellin Collection steadily lays out their cards. Find a deck stacked with modern jazz bedrock, spacey prog, and bassline groove on the lengthy "Seraphim." Five minutes in, enter crunchy heavy metal and ensnared blues rock – raging stylistic winks amid the band's studious references to Brazilian Seventies fusion acts. The elemental lava lamp swirls around drummer/producer Brandon Medellin as the seamless star, whose interstellar percussion antics attracted a following over years of solo releases. With bassist Patrick McNally, guitarist Ezra Rodriguez, and keyboardist David Alvarez, Pure Deliverance's evolving time signatures trip through warbly psychedelic haze and anxious intensity, suited for amorphous fans of Crumb or Khruangbin. An abrupt end to sludgy licks on "Guanabana/Soursop" confirms a playful humor, followed by the instrumental album's only song with lyrics, naturally called "Boofed Out Shawty." Recorded by local Ian Salazar, the Austin act lands support from Pure Deliverance-delivering California jazz label Minaret Records.– Rachel Rascoe.
AUSTIN, TX
Pitchfork

Listen to Chris Patrick’s “Up Now”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. On “Up Now,” Chris Patrick traces his rise, narrating his struggle to overcome naysayers and his own crippling self-doubt. The New Jersey multi-talent blends his passionate flows with bright melodies featuring nylon guitar strums and accompanying flutes. Patrick belts, “I used to pray away my problems, I was afraid I would lose/Then I put problems aside and I made a way for the moves,” elongating each line’s final word to transport listeners back to his harder days. He moves from this sincere uncertainty to an emphatic dismissiveness when he says, “I used to feel I wouldn’t be something but now they won’t fuck with me.” However, this isn’t a selfish endeavor—he vows his crew will touch a mil’ as long as they stick by him. Who wouldn’t want Chris as a teammate?
MUSIC
Deadline

‘A Holiday Spectacular’: Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Derek Klena, And Ginna Claire Mason To Star In Hallmark Christmas Movie

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Hallmark Channel has greenlit A Holiday Spectacular, a new Christmas movie starring Academy Award-nominated Ann-Margret, Eve Plumb, Tony Award-nominee Derek Klena, Ginna Claire Mason, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes. The movie will air as part of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming. A Holiday Spectacular was shot on location both in upstate New York and at Radio City Music Hall. The Rockettes were choreographed by their director and choreographer Julie Branam and will be featured throughout the film in various performance numbers and speaking roles. The story is set in 1958 when a Philadelphia...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny White
Person
Stanley Clarke
Person
Ornette Coleman
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: Here’s What Elisabeth Harnois Did Before Joining the Show

CSI fans know Elisabeth Harnois for her role as Morgan Brody on the popular crime drama. Brody doesn’t appear in the series until late in Season 11 as part of the LAPD CSI team. Eventually, she ends up getting a position with the Las Vegas Crime Lab and joins the cast in Season 12. In addition to her time on CSI, the actress behind Morgan Brody holds a resume full of experience.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish
The Independent

Dua Lipa poses thoughtful question on faith to Colbert. Fans were inspired by his answer.

Dua Lipa is turning the tables on Stephen Colbert. During an appearance on Thursday on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the singer posed a question to the talk show host about his faith. “I think something your viewers really connect with in your comedy and your hosting skills, especially in the past few years, is how open and honest and authentic you are about the role your faith plays in your life,” Lipa told Colbert. “I was wondering, does your faith and your comedy ever overlap, and does one ever win out?”In classic Colbert fashion, he began his...
RELIGION
Effingham Radio

Olivia Rodrigo Documentary To Stream On Disney+

When Olivia Rodrigo was recording her debut album, Sour, there was a camera there with her for every moment. That footage is now a documentary for Disney+. According to the press release, Rodrigo will take viewers on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles while recounting how she made her Grammy-nominated record. The in depth film shares how she felt about the process along the way, as she shares intimate stories and never-before-seen footage.
TV & VIDEOS
Rutherford Source

Coming to HBO Max in March 2022

This March stream an iconic slate of slam-dunk content, award-winning films and critically acclaimed titles debuting on HBO Max. Highlights include Dune, King Richard, Drive My Car, West Side Story, and Nightmare Alley. What’s coming on HBO Max in March 2022. More HBO Max News. TITLES COMING TO HBO...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Soaps In Depth

A GUIDING LIGHT Lewis Family Reunion!

Don’t miss a very special Lewis family reunion as three GUIDING LIGHT stars join host Alan Locher in The Locher Room on Friday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m. ET for a live chat!. Rebecca Hollen debuted as Trish Lewis in 1981 after playing Tina Cornell on AS THE WORLD TURNS since 1978. She stayed until 1985 and returned to GL a few times in the years that followed. NBC soap fans might also remember her as Peggy Lazarus on ANOTHER WORLD. Next came Robert Newman as Josh Lewis, also debuting in 1981. He came and went from the CBS soap for 28 years and then went on to perform on stage and screen before taking over the role of Ashland Locke on THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS. Krista Tesreau joined GL in 1983 as Mindy Lewis and while she departed in 1989, the actress returned as the soap was airing its final episodes to bring the “Four Musketeers” back together one last time. She also played Andi Klein on SANTA BARBARA and Tina Roberts on ONE LIFE TO LIVE!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
SheKnows

The Bold and the BeautifulComings & Goings

Ever since supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk teased that a big, show-changing twist would soon hit Bold.& Beautiful, we’ve been borderline obsessed with figuring out what it might be. In fact, we’ve been so obsessed that we completely forgot he also hinted that the show would be doing something truly special to mark its 35th anniversary.
TV SERIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Pusha T & Nigo Team Up For ‘Hear Me Clearly’ — Listen

Pusha T made a triumphant return with ‘Diet Coke‘ which got an incredible reception among fans. With the news and snippet of a JAY-Z feature on the album, the hype is building very well and we should get to hear it in the next few months, according to Push in his interview with Complex.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy