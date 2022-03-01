Adam Nolan: Listen to Me Now

On the first song of a debut album, the Medellin Collection steadily lays out their cards. Find a deck stacked with modern jazz bedrock, spacey prog, and bassline groove on the lengthy "Seraphim." Five minutes in, enter crunchy heavy metal and ensnared blues rock – raging stylistic winks amid the band's studious references to Brazilian Seventies fusion acts. The elemental lava lamp swirls around drummer/producer Brandon Medellin as the seamless star, whose interstellar percussion antics attracted a following over years of solo releases. With bassist Patrick McNally, guitarist Ezra Rodriguez, and keyboardist David Alvarez, Pure Deliverance's evolving time signatures trip through warbly psychedelic haze and anxious intensity, suited for amorphous fans of Crumb or Khruangbin. An abrupt end to sludgy licks on "Guanabana/Soursop" confirms a playful humor, followed by the instrumental album's only song with lyrics, naturally called "Boofed Out Shawty." Recorded by local Ian Salazar, the Austin act lands support from Pure Deliverance-delivering California jazz label Minaret Records.�– Rachel Rascoe.
