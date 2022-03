The Toronto Maple Leafs enter the month of March as one of the NHL’s best teams, in the top five of the league standings. However, that is only good enough for third in the Atlantic Division. If the playoffs started today, this top-five team would be on the road in the opening series. The boys in blue and white have another packed schedule with 14 games in March, but only four of those contests are against current playoff teams. With the end of the regular season in sight, this month could propel Toronto to first in the division and that important number one seed in the playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO