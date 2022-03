The Minnesota Wild are in the midst of a pretty bad stretch of hockey lately, but luckily for them, they head into Philly tonight to take on the Flyers. While the Wild are slowly losing sight at holding on to their playoff seeding, the Flyers never had a chance from the start. Can the Wild use this matchup to help bounce back and get on the right track? It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Wild-Flyers prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO