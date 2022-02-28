ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCA’s streaming platform LiSTNR reaches 500,000 users

By Adele
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Cross Austereo’s (SCA) digital music streaming and podcast platform, LiSTNR, now has 500,000 signed-in users, the company has said. The milestone was revealed in SCA’s half-year results, which track the company’s financial performance from July 1 to December 31, 2021. The company said LiSTNR is...

