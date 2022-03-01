Best ‘Simpsons’ episodes of all time

The Weeknd might be a sleek pop star with a new album and an upcoming stadium tour, but he’s also a big dork who loves cartoons. Other than appearing in music videos and playing himself in Uncut Gems, Abel Tesfaye has done very little acting. (Tesfaye is also starring in the forthcoming HBO series The Idol, but nobody’s seen that one yet.) Tesfaye has, however, made voice appearances on two animated shows, Robot Chicken and American Dad. In the case of American Dad, the Weeknd co-wrote his episode and used it to sing a song about abstinence. Today, we get word that the Weeknd will soon play a voice role in a third animated show, and it’s a big one.

TV SERIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO