Public Health

Virios and BHC partner to analyse antiviral combination for long Covid

By Vishnu Priyan
pharmaceutical-technology.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigator-sponsored study will analyse the impact of combination antiviral therapy with IMC-2 on long Covid symptoms. Virios Therapeutics has collaborated with the Bateman Horne Center (BHC) of Salt Lake City in the US state of Utah to investigate the role of combination antiviral treatment for long Covid or Post-Acute Sequelae...

www.pharmaceutical-technology.com

