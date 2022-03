Built as America’s answer to the sleek European roadsters of the 1960s, this car does far more than just beat the competition. The second-generation Corvette was possibly the most remarkable creation to ever hit the American sales floor in the 1960s because of its sleek design, high horsepower V8s, and tight handling for the time. Under the hood of these cars, you could find a vast array of engine options ranging from the 396 ci V8 to the iconic 427 ci big-block V8. Regardless of what powerhouse was pushing the car to the limit, there was no low-performance model of the Corvette, which is precisely how we like it here in the United States. These cars were built to compete with smaller European sports cars but quickly came into their own as Chevy engineers found that the European designers simply couldn't keep up with American V8 engines.

