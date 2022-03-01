ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Ahn has died aged 95. The 'New Girl' actor - who played Tran on...

Ralph Ahn
