Wrestler Daffney Unger's cause of death revealed in autopsy

Warning: This post contains spoilers for 1883‘s finale. 1883‘s finale was so heartbreaking, we accidentally made Faith Hill cry while talking about it. Those who watched the Paramount+ Western’s final episode, which hit the streaming service Sunday, know what we’re talking about: Elsa Dutton, the gutsy teenage daughter of James and Margaret Dutton, died after an arrow wound to her liver failed to heal. The desire to stay near her final resting place led to the family’s decision to put down roots in Montana, instead of Oregon as originally planned. (Read a full recap and check out our finale post mortem.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO