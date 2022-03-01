ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

An Estate Planning Blueprint for Financial Advisors

Financial-Planning.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate planning requires the coordination of tax and legal matters that often dovetail with your clients’ financial plans. Using a detailed checklist, educational glossary, and...

www.financial-planning.com

bloomberglaw.com

IRS Minimum Distribution Proposal Baffles Financial Advisers

Retirement advisers are reeling this week after the IRS proposed new regulations governing how and when savers are required to begin drawing down their inherited account balances. The proposed rule (RIN: 1545-BP82) implements a 2019 law raising the age 401(k) and individual retirement account holders must begin taking required minimum...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate

Home prices have nearly doubled in the last 10 years – and that could mean you owe some serious taxes if you are selling your home. After bottoming out around $259,000 in 2011, the average sale price of a house … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
Miami Herald

10 New Tax Numbers to Know for 2022: News for Financial Advisers

A roundup of the latest news and reports of interest to financial advisers. ThinkAdvisor’s list of the IRS tax inflation adjustments for 2022. What 8 Advisers Will Do Differently in 2022: Advisors' Advice: ThinkAdvisor asked advisers through the Financial Planning Association and the XY Planning network: In terms of investment strategies or running your business, what do you plan to do differently in 2022? Their answers may surprise you.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: What dates will tax refunds be sent out?

The IRS has aimed to have a more normal tax season in 2022 than we have had in 2020 and 2021. This means Americans should see their refunds in a timely manner. Everyone will need to have their taxes filed by April 18, 2022, unless they get an extension or reside in an area where a disaster occurred.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Should You Defer Capital Gains Taxes With a 1031 Exchange?

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Selling real estate can turn a large profit, but it also comes with a large tax bill. That's where a 1031 exchange comes in handy: by offering you a deferred tax break. But 1031 exchanges are complicated and have strict requirements, which means they're not for everyone. Also known as a like-kind exchange, a 1031 exchange allows real estate investors to put off paying capital gains taxes on the sale of a property under one condition: You must buy a similar property within a specified time period, essentially "trading" one investment property for another.
INCOME TAX
Pasadena Star-News

What happens when you spend all the retirement money?

In my 20-year career as a financial adviser, I have witnessed clients run out of money three times before or prematurely during their retirement. As an adviser, client relationships are important to me. I am vested in my clients’ well-being and care about the outcome of their decisions. In the case of these individuals, we discussed spending, budgeting and retirement projections on a regular basis. More so than most. In all three situations, the clients were well-aware that if they continued with their spending habits and lived to an average age in retirement, their investments and retirement accounts would be depleted before their deaths.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Idaho State Journal

Watch for changes when filing taxes

As you prepare your tax returns before the April 18 filing deadline, you’ll want to be up to date on changes that could affect you. Here are some issues to discuss with your tax professional:. COVID-19-related distributions and recontributions: If you took a coronavirus-related distribution (withdrawal) from a retirement...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Jake Wells

New Income Tax Change Will Help You Maximize Your Refund

cashPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) How about an income tax tip that will likely put more cash in your pocket? During 2021, The American Rescue Plan Act (ARP) went into affect. The key here is that some individuals can get income for for time taken off due to COVID-19. The following entities are included in this tax item: businesses and tax-exempt organizations with fewer than 500 employees that pay qualified sick leave or qualified family leave wages and self-employed individuals.
Retirement Daily

The Capital Gains Tax Explained

Capital gain income is one of the more unique income types defined in the tax code and can affect your tax return in a variety of ways. To start, capital gain income is realized upon the sale of an appreciated asset that you’ve invested in. So, if you buy an investible asset like a stock, ETF, real estate, cryptocurrency, etc. and sell it for a profit, it is reported as capital gain income on your tax return. Investments held in retirement accounts, like 401ks or IRAs, are not subject to capital gains tax, however.
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

What Role Should Social Security Really Play in Your Retirement?

You might consider Social Security a key senior income source. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketRealist

How to Deduct Funeral Expenses on Your Estate Taxes

Funeral expenses add up. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the median cost of a funeral amounts to $7,848. Funeral costs aren’t rising as fast as inflation—rising 6.6 percent in 5 years compared to nearly 14 percent during the same time period as of late 2021—but it can still be a burden for grieving families. While it would be helpful if struggling Americans could deduct funeral expenses from their taxes, that isn't always possible.
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

Can I sell my house after I put it in a trust?

Q. I want to put my house in a trust and leave it to my step-son when I pass. The house is paid for, free and clear of mortgage. What happens if I put it in a trust and then decide to sell it?. — Homeowner. A. It’s a great...
REAL ESTATE

