An Estate Planning Blueprint for Financial Advisors

Capital gain income is one of the more unique income types defined in the tax code and can affect your tax return in a variety of ways. To start, capital gain income is realized upon the sale of an appreciated asset that you’ve invested in. So, if you buy an investible asset like a stock, ETF, real estate, cryptocurrency, etc. and sell it for a profit, it is reported as capital gain income on your tax return. Investments held in retirement accounts, like 401ks or IRAs, are not subject to capital gains tax, however.
