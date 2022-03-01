ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ball, Hornets to visit Garland, Cavaliers

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Charlotte Hornets (30-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (36-25, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Eastern Conference action Wednesday.

The Cavaliers are 21-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Cleveland is the best team in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing 102.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Hornets are 20-20 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte has a 5-8 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Cavaliers won 102-101 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 29 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is averaging 20.3 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 16.9 points and 11.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Ball is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Rozier is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 105.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 113.9 points, 49.4 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (toe), Darius Garland: out (back), Caris LeVert: out (foot).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (foot), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), James Bouknight: out (neck), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Morant dunks over 7-footer, scores 52 as Grizzlies top Spurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- — Ja Morant threw down a massive dunk over 7-footer Jakob Poeltl and scored a career-high 52 points, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies over the San Antonio Spurs 118-105 Monday night. The arena was still buzzing from Morant’s fast-break slam late in the second quarter when Steven...
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James’ shocking beef with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, revealed

It was reported last week that a meeting between LeBron James’ camp and the highest-ranking executives of the Los Angeles Lakers took place. The primary objective of the said meeting was to discuss LeBron’s future in LA amid rumors of a potential exit. It sounds like the sit-down was successful in terms of putting to bed, albeit temporarily, the whispers about James’ discontent with the Lakers organization.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Jarrett Allen
Person
Jalen Mcdaniels
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Collin Sexton
Person
Gordon Hayward
Yardbarker

Ja Morant records first 50-point game in Grizzlies history

The Memphis Grizzlies were the only team in the NBA to never have a player eclipse 50 points, but that stat is no more after Ja Morant dropped 52 against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. Morant, 22, did it with 22 successful field goals on 30 attempts, including a...
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Cavaliers#The Eastern Conference
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies live stream: How to watch Tatum vs. Morant

The Boston Celtics will welcome one of the NBA's hottest teams to TD Garden on Thursday night. The Memphis Grizzlies are in third place in the Western Conference standings with a 43-20 record and eight wins in their last 10 games. The catalyst for the Grizzlies' success all season, and...
NBA
Yardbarker

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte when Darius Garland's Cavaliers (36-25) and the LaMelo Ball-led Hornets (30-33) hit the court on March 2, 2022. In their last game, the Cavaliers got a team-high 26 points from Kevin Love in a 127-122 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday. They failed to cover the spread as 3.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 249 points to go over the 218 point total. In their last game, the Hornets got a team-high 24 points from LaMelo Ball in a 130-106 loss to the Bucks on Monday. They failed to cover the spread as 10.5-point underdogs, and the teams combined to score 236 points to fall short of the 238 point total.
NBA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

781K+
Followers
398K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy