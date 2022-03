Money brings out the worst in people. One of the most remarkable things you learn when practicing estate law is how quickly families will fight over even a minor inheritance. While new lawyers expect to handle disputes over fortunes, they’re often surprised at how vicious the infighting can get over small sums. Sometimes this is the result of displaced emotion following a loved one’s death. Other times it’s because of the emotional value people attach to personal objects. An in many cases, people just want the money, no matter how little is at stake. Whatever the reason, it’s common for family members to fight over an estate. This is particularly true among siblings. If you’re making your estate plans and want to address – or better yet, prevent – fighting among your children, there are some important issues to consider.

