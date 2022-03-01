ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Xiaomi 12 series will reportedly go global on March 15

 2 days ago

Anonymous — Lol, at that prices I will rather go for iPhone or even Samsung phones (even tough I am not pa... First you said that you wouldn't change it after 2 years and then said that you might change it after 1 year. Make up your mind....

pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

Samsung keeping its phones up-to-date for 4 years is a goddamn blessing

Samsung held its Unpacked event last night, launching the new Galaxy S22 series and the Galaxy Tab S8 range of tablets. However, the most eye-catching announcement was that the company will provide four years of software updates to selected devices, as well as five years of security patches. This is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Samsung is far from leading the Android fast charging race, and that's okay

I just started using the iQOO 9 Pro. The brand won't be familiar to those in the west; it is the latest entrant from BBK, the Chinese conglomerate that owns OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme. BBK positioned iQOO as a Vivo sub-brand, similar to how Realme started off under OPPO's tutelage three years ago.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

An old iPhone can outperform the Samsung Galaxy S22

While benchmarks don't tell you the whole story, they do serve as a useful measure to compare one device to another. And sometimes benchmarks can be quite unbelievable. This is how I feel about the recent benchmarks for Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 . Now, we've already seen...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus confirms another feature of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2

We are just hours away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but OnePlus decided to give us official confirmation of yet another feature of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus has been quite busy teasing the features and some specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The device...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
Gadget Flow

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series smartphones come in 4 models with FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplays

Take great pictures with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series smartphones. The series includes the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11. They offer a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and touch sampling rate of 360 Hz. Furthermore, they have 2 screen sizes—6.67″ and 6.43″—as well as a FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. Moreover, they provide a DCI-P3 wide color gamut and reach up to 1,200 nits of brightness. With a flat-edge-body, they have dual super linear speakers at the top and bottom for immersive stereo sound. Furthermore, the 11 Pro 5G, 11 Pro, and 11S have 108 MP primary camera sensors. Moreover, their 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera delivers a 118º viewing angle while the 2MP macro camera picks up the details. Beyond the cameras, the 11 Pro 5G has the Snapdragon 695 chipset with 2.2 GHz speeds.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

iPhone SE 2022: What we want to see

From Face ID to higher base storage, here's everything we want to see on the new compact iPhone. The iPhone SE (2020) was a refreshingly compact phone in a sea of phablet-sized devices. Not only did it make one-handed usage a thing again, but it also brought with it a speedy processor and impressive imaging skills for a tough-to-beat $399 price. Two years hence, a lot has changed in the smartphone market. We’re seeing manufacturers bring top-of-the-line hardware down to budget and mid-range phones more than ever before. So can the iPhone SE (2022) pose a threat to affordable Android flagships this year? Here’s what we want to see on Apple’s third Special Edition iPhone.
CELL PHONES

