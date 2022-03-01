ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Poco X4 Pro 5G in for review

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Anonymous — Can someone point me towards an other phone with better chip that ticks all of those boxes for around the same price? Otherwise I'm probably taking it. There was the A52S but since it's Samsung it's complicated custom rom wise, and the Realme GT Master Edition but still no...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Related
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 108MP, 12MP, 10MP, 10MP; 40MP. The Galaxy Note is back in a big way, even if not by name. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting at $1,199.99) exhibits all the hallmark features of the Note lineup, with a big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, and, of course, a built-in S Pen stylus. The new model performs better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (albeit slightly), and is an excellent choice if you want the most phone possible. That said, of the three Galaxy S22 models, the S22+ gets our top recommendation for delivering most of the same features as the Ultra at a lower price and in a more reasonably sized design.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Black Shark 4 Pro finally launches internationally

There’s another gaming smartphone that’s become available to the international public, and it’s the Black Shark 4 Pro. This phone launched in China last year with flagship specs and a very appealing price tag but it took Black Shark almost a whole year to bring the device to other parts of the world.
NFL
pocketnow.com

OnePlus confirms another feature of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2

We are just hours away from the official launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2, but OnePlus decided to give us official confirmation of yet another feature of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus has been quite busy teasing the features and some specs of the OnePlus Nord CE 2. The device...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Poco X4 Pro leaks days before its official announcement

The Poco X4 Pro was about to debut during the MWC next week but Amazon France (spotted by Pocket Lint), posted a comprehensive listing revealing almost everything about the phone. The successor to the X3 Pro features flat edges and a large rectangular camera bump that stretches between the left...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Iphone Se#Vine#Poco X4#Amoled#Oppo#K40 Gaming#Bbk#M4pro#Poco#Subbrand
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT 2 Pro gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about the new Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the device in an unboxing video. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the Realme GT 2 Pro and its range of features, lets find out more details about the device.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Huawei P50 Pro review: Tough sell

It's been a rough few years for Huawei, but the Chinese brand is back in 2022 with the first P-series flagship in what seems like an eternity. Having launched in China with 5G support in late 2021, the 4G-flavored Huawei P50 Pro arrives in Europe almost two years after its predecessor, the P40 Pro.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro leaked live images reveal key specifications and design

Xiaomi's offshoot Poco is expected to launch a new smartphone - Poco X4 Pro soon. While the company has only stated that the phone might launch in the first half of the year, we already have got access to the images of the phone and the key specifications of the upcoming phone.
NFL
TechRadar

Poco X4 Pro global variant could be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

It has been in the air that Poco is going to launch multiple devices in India to refresh all its series. Now, the latest piece of news suggests that the brand is all set to roll out the Poco X4 Pro in India as well as the global markets. The smartphone is to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. The only difference will be that Poco X4 Pro will have a 64MP primary snapper.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

POCO X4 Pro renders leak in full ahead of global launch on Feb 28

POCO is gearing up for a global launch on February 28, 2022, at 1:00 PM CET (7:00 AM ET). The company is hosting its MWC 2022 event next week to announce new products. The Xiaomi sub-brand is expected to unveil the POCO X4 Pro 5G at the event. Ahead of the launch, popular Twitter leaker Evan Blass has leaked the design (shown above) of the POCO X4 Pro.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is down to $699 on Amazon, also comes with a $100 gift card

In brief: It’s not even been a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, but the company’s latest smartphone is already being offered with a $100 money-off coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to $699. And if you buy one from the site, both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus come with a $100 gift voucher that can be put toward other purchases.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy