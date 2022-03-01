ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Realme GT2 Pro in for review

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

Are they still going to use the "World's first and largest 150-degree ultrawide camera" while promoting the phone? Because it's not true anymore. Oneplus 10 Pro and Vivo IQOO 9 Pro both offer the exact same sensor with the 150° FoV Fisheye mode. And IQOO 9 Pro brought it to the...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: Which should you buy?

Samsung just launched its 2022 flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. With Apple already having the iPhone 13-series out for sale, there’s a pretty big reason to cross-shop these two device families against each other. Both are seen as the best phones for their respective platforms, both come with extensive ecosystems and both will have a large selection of cases and third-party accessories.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review

Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 108MP, 12MP, 10MP, 10MP; 40MP. The Galaxy Note is back in a big way, even if not by name. Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting at $1,199.99) exhibits all the hallmark features of the Note lineup, with a big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, and, of course, a built-in S Pen stylus. The new model performs better than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from last year, as well as the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (albeit slightly), and is an excellent choice if you want the most phone possible. That said, of the three Galaxy S22 models, the S22+ gets our top recommendation for delivering most of the same features as the Ultra at a lower price and in a more reasonably sized design.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Ios#Lagging#Chinese#Tsmc
pocketnow.com

Realme 9 Pro series launched, offers flagship camera at an affordable price

Realme has launched its 9 Pro series. The new smartphone series contains two smartphones: Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro Plus. The smartphones come with color-changing glass back, flagship-grade cameras, premium display, all at an affordable price tag. Here's everything you need to know about Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro Plus:
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Yesterday Realme launched some new Android smartphones, one of them was the new Realme 9 Pro Plus and now we get to find out more details about the handset. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Realme 9 Pro Plus smartphone and its range of features. Let’s find out more information about this new Android smartphone.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This touchscreen Samsung Galaxy Book is $300 off today

Narrowing down your options among all the laptop deals that retailers are offering is a daunting task, as there’s simply too many brands and models to choose from. However, if you’re a Samsung fan and you’ve previously taken advantage of Samsung Galaxy deals, you might want to set your sights on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha. The touchscreen laptop is available from Best Buy’s 2-in-1 laptop deals for $750, after a $300 discount to its original price of $1,050.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G might run on the Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has been making headlines for the last two months, and now the smartphone has appeared on the Google Play console database. Previously, the device was spotted on NBTC, Bluetooth SIG, and FCC, along with Geekbench listing. Furthermore, the latest listing of the smartphone has given us a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications from the upcoming Samsung device.
CELL PHONES
geekspin

realme GT 2 Pro review: A spectacular eco-friendly flagship

Featuring the screaming fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with a massive internal cooling system and an ultra-wide fisheye camera, the eco-friendly realme GT 2 Pro comes packed with really strong and premium hardware at a really attractive price around $897. Our biggest “gripe” with the device is that we’re disappointed that it isn’t being released in the U.S.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

OnePlus confirms the OnePlus 10 Pro global launch for March at MWC 2022

Earlier today, a OnePlus rep confirmed that the global release of the OnePlus 10 Pro is set for the end of March. The 10 Pro was announced in January for the Chinese market featuring a "Unified OS" that is a blend of Oxygen OS and Oppo's Color OS. The company rep confirmed that the units released globally will not come with Unified OS but stick to Oxygen OS 12.1.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Huawei nova 9 SE smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some information on a new Android device from Huawei, the Huawei nova 9 SE. The handset has appeared online with what appear to be official press renders of the device. Huawei nova 9 SE will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android 12 starts rolling to Sony's Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro phones

Sony’s Xperia 1 II and Xperia Pro flagships are now receiving the stable Android 12 update. Along with new Android 12 features, the update brings the January 2022 security patch as well. Sony kicked off its Android 12 rollout in January with the Xperia 1 III and Xperia 5...
CELL PHONES
Digital Camera World

Oppo Find N hands-on review

The Oppo Find N is a foldable phone that costs around $1,700 or £1,300, which, by foldable standards, is relatively affordable. What’s delightful about Oppo’s flexy-phone is the fact it doesn’t cut back on specs, and it showcases a seriously novel squat design that makes it that bit more pocketable in the world of phablet/phone foldables.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Realme GT2 Pro takes a bold step towards making phones more sustainable

Young brand Realme is trying to make a difference not just in the smartphone market but also in the future of our planet. If you’ve been following the smartphone market closely, you’ll be familiar with how many smartphones are being shipped not just every year but every quarter. This numbers games for smartphone manufacturers, however, also translates to something less encouraging for the environment. Consumer electronics are some of the biggest offenders when it comes to carbon emissions during their manufacturing, use of unsustainable materials in both production and packaging, and e-waste. Given how ingrained smartphones are in our modern lives, it’s nearly impossible to simply wipe them out from existence. Instead, smartphone makers are taking steps to reduce their negative impact on the environment, and a young rising star in that market is making a lot of noise about its efforts to go greener.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is down to $699 on Amazon, also comes with a $100 gift card

In brief: It’s not even been a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, but the company’s latest smartphone is already being offered with a $100 money-off coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to $699. And if you buy one from the site, both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus come with a $100 gift voucher that can be put toward other purchases.
TECHNOLOGY

