Sony announced it is offering two “premium” music players, one of which is plated in gold, and promises superior audio quality for a hefty price tag. In a news release, Sony described the gold-plated player as “designed to immerse you in sublime, nuanced sound.” The company said that the gold-plated device is encased in a 99.99% pure gold-plated oxygen-free copper chassis. “This realizes a stronger digital sound and higher rigidity, enabling clear, expansive sound, so you can experience each instrument as if it were performing live.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO