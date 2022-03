Originally Posted On: https://www.camijoneshomes.com/5-ish-simple-diy-home-updates-that-make-a-difference/. With stay at home orders lasting another couple weeks in the Kansas City area, many are trying to figure out new ways to pass the time. At first, people were binge-watching Netflix, baking bread, trying to remember how to divide fractions so they can help their kids with school work, and more. Although we are still figuring out the fractions thing, we are also looking at ways to easily update areas our homes and make changes that have been on the to-do list for longer than we would like to admit.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO