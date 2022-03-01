ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Tecno Camon phone is coming soon with RGBW sensor, in-house image processing algorithm

gsmarena.com
 2 days ago

www.gsmarena.com

pocketnow.com

Here's how much Samsung will pay for your old device when trading-in for Galaxy S22

Samsung finally unveiled the next generation of Galaxy S22 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. Alongside the new flagship smartphones, Samsung also announced the new Galaxy Tab S8 series, and states that all new devices would receive 4 years of OS upgrades, and 5 years of security patches, which is one of the best in the Android world.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is the phone to buy if you are tired of mobile network issues

Apart from featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, the Galaxy S22 series also comes with a newer X65 modem that promises better low-signal performance and higher download speeds, thanks to a new envelope tracker and "AI-enhanced signal boost." A test from last year revealed that the Galaxy S21 Ultra's Qualcomm X60 modem was significantly better at holding onto 5G than the Pixel 6 series and its Exynos modem, and the newer baseband inside the S22 series only further expands this gap.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone leaked

The new Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone has been leaked, the handset will be made official at Mobile World Congress later this month. Poco will be unveiling the device at a press conference on the 28th of February, the leak has revealed a number of specifications on the handset and also some photos.
CELL PHONES
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Galaxy S22 reportedly the most pre-ordered Samsung phone ever

One day ahead of the official launch of its next-gen phone and tablet, Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 have officially received the most pre-orders of any previous Samsung smartphone and tablet. The S22 has more than doubled the pre-orders of the S21, with the big-screen,...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Oppo announces 150W fast charging, coming soon to a OnePlus phone

Oppo has announced a new 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging standard today which it claims will be able to charge a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 50 percent charge in just five minutes, and to 100 percent in just 15. It’s going to appear first in an unnamed smartphone from sub-brand OnePlus in the second quarter of this year. OnePlus has also offered an update on the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which came to China earlier this year.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

ZTE Nubia Z40 Pro: The first Android with MagSafe-like charging

The iPhone isn’t the first smartphone to support wireless charging, but the iPhone 12 did introduce a compelling upgrade. Recent iPhones have a magnetic ring on the back that ensures the wireless charger stays attached to the phone. Apple calls it MagSafe, and it’s a smartphone charging feature unique to the iPhone. But now, the Nubia Z40 Pro that ZTE just unveiled ahead of MWC 2022 is the first Android phone to feature MagSafe-like charging.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Users are reporting refresh rate issues on their Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

We waited a long time to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch. The device was initially expected to arrive sometime in August 2021. Still, the ongoing chip shortage and other factors forced Samsung to wait until this year to release it, just before the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch. This would make us think that Samsung had more than enough time to iron out bugs before its announcement, but it seems that this wasn’t the case.
CELL PHONES
Shropshire Star

Samsung reveals new laptops for the ‘mobile-first generation’

The tech giant has announced its new Galaxy Book2 Pro Series. Samsung has revealed two new laptops it says are aimed at the new “mobile-first” world of hybrid home and office working, with one of the devices supporting 5G to offer remote connectivity. The technology giant’s new flagship...
TECHNOLOGY
pocketnow.com

Samsung Expert RAW app will soon support these older Galaxy phones

Samsung introduced the Expert RAW camera app with Galaxy S21 Ultra and added more capabilities to it with the Galaxy S22 series. The camera app has only been exclusive to these devices. If you're a Galaxy S21 or a Galaxy Z Fold 3 owner and want to take full advantage of the camera of your smartphone, you won't have to wait too long. According to Samsung, the Expert RAW camera app is headed to the older generation Galaxy devices soon.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is down to $699 on Amazon, also comes with a $100 gift card

In brief: It’s not even been a month since Samsung launched the Galaxy S22, but the company’s latest smartphone is already being offered with a $100 money-off coupon on Amazon, bringing the price down to $699. And if you buy one from the site, both the Galaxy S22 and the S22 Plus come with a $100 gift voucher that can be put toward other purchases.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

New and Rumored Verizon Phones in 2022

Choosing a new phone upgrade is hardly ever simple. In the world of technology there is always something new around the corner, and with Verizon's and AT&T's embrace of a 36-month installment plan the phone you upgrade to will likely be the one you use for the next several years. So, trying to figure out when is the "best time" to upgrade can be tricky.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G might run on the Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G has been making headlines for the last two months, and now the smartphone has appeared on the Google Play console database. Previously, the device was spotted on NBTC, Bluetooth SIG, and FCC, along with Geekbench listing. Furthermore, the latest listing of the smartphone has given us a fair idea of what we can expect in terms of specifications from the upcoming Samsung device.
CELL PHONES

