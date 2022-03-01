ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HMD Global: Making quick steps to re-launching its Nokia phones in Europe after patent kerfuffle

gsmarena.com
 7 days ago

You have no idea of what you're talking about. Forget high end, forget mid-range, HMD can... Please show us where HMD are using the Snapdragon 615 in any recent smartphones. In fact, please show us where they are using any Snapdragon processors at all in 2022 so far - everything they...

www.gsmarena.com

makeuseof.com

Why OnePlus Is Sticking With OxygenOS for Its Phones After All

As a part of its merger with Oppo last year, OnePlus announced that it would be unifying its codebase and work on a new unified operating system that would run on devices from both companies. The move was met with a lot of criticism, especially since OxygenOS has a strong fan following and is considered one of the key strengths of OnePlus devices.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Nokia sales seemingly dry up across Europe in wake of German patent dispute

If you live in Europe, and you've tried to buy a Nokia phone recently, you might have run into a few problems finding one for sale. Granted, Europe is one of the main markets for Nokia devices, but it's not like demand for these HMD-made phones grew exponentially overnight. Instead, we appear to be seeing fallout stemming from a legal battle in Germany that ultimately forced the company to pull its phones from the nation.
BUSINESS
CNET

Nokia's New Phones Go Big on Batteries But Low on Price

Rather than come out with a high-priced glitzy flagship, Nokia's new phones focus more on affordability and durability. The C-range, which includes the C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd Edition start at only £75 in the UK and all three promise at least all-day battery life. US availability for the range is yet to be confirmed, but that £75 starting price converts to roughly $100 or AU$140.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Nokia reveals trio of budget phones, starting at $88

What just happened? In a world of smartphones that cost several hundred, sometimes over a thousand, dollars, it’s refreshing to see that there are companies still catering to people who need something simple and low cost. Nokia is one of those firms, having just revealed three new handsets at MWC that range from the equivalent of around $89 to $132.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

HMD announces three new affordable Nokia devices at MWC 2022

HMD today announces not one but a whole lot of three new Nokia devices that will continue its strong momentum on the affordable phone market. Welcome the Nokia C21, C21 Plus and C2 2nd, which are aiming to bring great value to the Android user not willing to break the bank.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 series launches globally after becoming the most pre-ordered Samsung phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Just over two weeks ago, Samsung unveiled its newest flagship lineup of phones—the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. But even before they got to see them, people could reserve their own, with pre-orders starting shortly after the event. Now, the arguably already successful Galaxy trio has launched globally.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

Realme GT2 Pro takes a bold step towards making phones more sustainable

Young brand Realme is trying to make a difference not just in the smartphone market but also in the future of our planet. If you’ve been following the smartphone market closely, you’ll be familiar with how many smartphones are being shipped not just every year but every quarter. This numbers games for smartphone manufacturers, however, also translates to something less encouraging for the environment. Consumer electronics are some of the biggest offenders when it comes to carbon emissions during their manufacturing, use of unsustainable materials in both production and packaging, and e-waste. Given how ingrained smartphones are in our modern lives, it’s nearly impossible to simply wipe them out from existence. Instead, smartphone makers are taking steps to reduce their negative impact on the environment, and a young rising star in that market is making a lot of noise about its efforts to go greener.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Nokia makes a comeback in the laptop segment with PureBook Pro

There was once a time when Nokia took a shot at making laptops. It was back in 2009 when the company released Nokia 3G Booklet, but it's been a while since Nokia followed it up. The company has now partnered with French start-up OFF Global to announce its new PureBook Pro laptop. Nokia PureBook Pro is a big-screen laptop with a stylish design, Windows 11, and the latest Intel chipset. Read along and learn more about Nokia's new PureBook Pro.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

HMD says it won’t make flagship phones anymore, and it makes sense

If you’d been waiting for a Nokia 9 PureView successor with a near-stock Android experience, then you’ll be disappointed as HMD-led Nokia will not make flagship smartphones anymore. The Finnish smartphone maker, that is the licensee of brand Nokia, has said that it has decided to focus on...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

ZTE launches four new Blade V40 series budget phones for global markets

ZTE has introduced the new Blade V40 series at MWC 2022. The V40 series includes the vanilla Blade V40, Blade V40 Vita, V40 5G, and V40 Pro. All four phones will go on sale globally from April. Last week, ZTE announced the world's first Android phone with magnetic wireless charging....
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

HMD admits it has given up on Nokia flagships for now (and that's a good thing)

More budget phones, a solid foundation, and a profitable business. That's the focus. Last week’s tech news cycle was filled with announcements from various companies during MWC 2022. But Europe’s most famous mobile brand, Nokia, was barely on anyone’s lips at Europe’s biggest mobile convention. HMD Global, the current maker of Nokia phones, did introduce some new devices, but they were all very, very low-end smartphones. Nothing that can hold a candle to the likes of the Honor Magic 4 Pro and Realme GT 2 Pro. This obviously made us question whether HMD has all but given up on Nokia flagships, and we were able to get a clear — or as clear as it can get — answer from the company.
BUSINESS
